Police are appealing for information following a wilful fire-raising which took place around 5pm on Thursday, 23 April, at the Bellway new homes development, Houston Road, in the Eliburn area of Livingston.

The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no one was injured.

Detective Constable John Irvine, of Livingston CID, said: “Thankfully no one was injured but damage amounting to tens of thousands of pounds was caused to a property.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious before or after the incident to get in touch. If you have information please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2707 of Thursday, 23 April, or contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

