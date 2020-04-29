An investigation is underway after a pharmacy on Main Street, Deans, Livingston was broken into and a small quantity of cash and prescribed medication were stolen.

The break-in took place around 3.45am on Tuesday, 28 April and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Constable Tony Gilhooley of West Lothian CID said: “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information or who may live in the area and heard or saw anything suspicious to contact police immediately.

“I would like to discourage anyone from purchasing any medication offered and would urge anyone who may be offered these to contact police immediately.

“Although the property was secure, I would also like to take this opportunity to remind business owners to review their security- make sure to keep your doors and windows locked at all time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0533 of Tuesday, 28 April 2020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

