The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) is urgently looking for beer and cider educators to develop a syllabus of educational materials so that beer drinkers and pub-goers can learn more about their favourite drink during the current lockdown.

Online, video and audio content will all be considered from both paid and voluntary sources to develop the campaigning organisation’s Learning & Discovery arm.

Materials will be used for online webinars, podcasts and written tutorials which will range from being freely available to the public to member-only benefits for some of the more in-depth content.

Topics will include (but are not limited to) how to get into homebrewing and cider making, tastings and tutorials, learning more about beer and cider styles, how to become an expert beer judge, a tour of the nation’s heritage pubs and the history of your pint.

CAMRA will release education content on a weekly basis through both its Learn & Discover platform and its new virtual pub, the Red (On)Lion, where beer drinkers can meet for a chat and live events.

Alex Metcalfe, the organisation’s Learning & Discovery manager, said: “It is more important now than ever before to offer information and guidance about the art of brewing and the wider pub, cider and beer scene.

“We all need to pull together to combat loneliness and isolation and picking up a new skill or hobby is a great way to get through these difficult times.

“Our ability to connect through learning about beer, cider and perry at pubs, taprooms, breweries and festivals has been severely disrupted. We are therefore calling on educators within the beer and cider community to put ideas forward for content that we can develop as part of our Learn & Discover syllabus.

“Let us share knowledge and expertise while staying connected to one another and linking to each other’s platforms and initiatives.”

To get in touch with an idea or pitch, simply contact content@camra.org.uk

Like this: Like Loading...