A 41-year-old man has been convicted of assault and robbery at an Edinburgh shop.

Terrence Tant was sentenced to four years in prison after he targeted One Stop Shop on Saughton Mains Gardens on Friday, 27 December, 2019.

During this incident one of the shopkeepers was assaulted and sustained a serious hand injury and a three-figure sum of cash was stolen.

Detective Constable Sam Gillies, of Edinburgh CID, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Terrence Tant who subjected the staff working within the shop to an extremely terrifying ordeal, threatening one with a knife before stealing cash from the till and assaulting the other member of staff outside the shop.

“Thanks to the actions of one of the shopkeepers and members of the public, Douglas was arrested and charged a short time after the incident and will now face the consequences of his actions.

“Threatening behaviour and robbery will not be tolerated in our area and we will always work tirelessly to ensure that such offenders are brought before the courts.”

Like this: Like Loading...