Around 4,735 carers in Edinburgh may benefit from a one-off payment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Scottish Government has revealed plans to invest £19.2million to provide further support to Scottish carers during the Covid-19 crisis.

If approved by parliament, around 83,000 eligible carers across Scotland will get

an extra £230.10 through a special one-off Coronavirus Carer’s Allowance Supplement in June – with 4,735 in Edinburgh due to benefit from this additional financial support.

The extra payment will be paid automatically to people in receipt of Carer’s Allowance.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Security and Older People, Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “We introduced the Carer’s Allowance Supplement to recognise the important contribution unpaid carers play in our society. They provide vital support to family, friends and neighbours. Our collective efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus will see many of these carers experiencing additional pressures, particularly financial, right now.

“The payment will benefit carers who are on low incomes and already have some of the most intense caring roles, providing at least 35 hours unpaid care weekly to a disabled child or adult in receipt of higher level disability benefits.

“This additional payment would be an acknowledgement to carers that we know that they are doing even more right now, and we thank you.”

SNP MSP Gordon MacDonald said: “Carers in Edinburgh make an absolutely vital contribution to our society, and it’s only appropriate that their hard work is valued and they are properly

supported by the Scottish Government.

“This one-off payment will benefit carers who are on low incomes and already have some of the most intense caring roles, providing at least 35 hours unpaid care weekly to a disabled child or adult in receipt of higher level disability benefits.

“This additional payment will be an acknowledgement to carers that we know they are

providing vital support to family, friends and neighbours, and playing an absolutely crucial role in our collective efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“I am delighted that carers across Edinburgh are being recognised by the SNP Government for the important contribution they make to our communities in these extremely difficult circumstances.”

