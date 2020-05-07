The Mary Erskine School was lit up in NHS blue and all the other colours of the rainbow earlier in the week.

Two brothers were responsible for lighting up their former school to honour NHS staff and show their solidarity for those feeling lonely and isolated during lockdown.

Video courtesy of Thomas Haywood Aerial Photography

ESMS staff member Matthew Beatton (21) and his brother Daniel (19) are both former pupils of ESMS and now work for an events company.

They wanted to use some of their event lighting equipment to help show their support for the NHS and their local community.

Photo ©2020 THOMAS HAYWOOD AERIAL PHOTOGRAPHY

Daniel Beatton said:”My brother Matthew and I are both proud former pupils of ESMS. Due to the current government guidelines putting a stop to all events, events companies currently have large amounts of equipment sitting in warehouses doing nothing.

“We decided to use this opportunity to put our skills and contacts to support the NHS and send a message of hope to our community.”

21CC Productions, the AV and technical production side of Scottish based events management company 21CC Group Ltd, pitched in with the kit and equipment the brothers needed free of charge.

Photo ©2020 THOMAS HAYWOOD AERIAL PHOTOGRAPHY

Geoff Crow, director of 21CC group said: “21CC Group and the #ThinkOthers campaign team are delighted to stand alongside ESMS, and to use our resources as a company to light up the Mary Erskine School in rainbow colours in an effort to bring a message of hope to those who need it most at this time.

“Consider it a statement of thanks to all key workers and to those working in the NHS from us.”

Linda Moule, Principal, ESMS, said:“Many people will be struggling during this time of isolation and we hope that our rainbow display will show our support for the NHS and help to lift the spirits of those out there who are feeling lonely and isolated.”

Local photographer Thomas Haywood of Thomas Haywood Aerial Photography was able to capture both photos and video for us.

All Photos: Thomas Haywood Aerial Photography

