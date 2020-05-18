Tourism body, VisitScotland, has been sharing hundreds of views of attractions during their social media campaign #AWindowonScotland.

They asked for images of the places in Scotland which will be out there waiting when lockdown regulations are eased.

In three weeks the hashtag has been used around two and a half thousand times on social media and it is creating a visual map of Scotland’s tourist attractions.

Edinburgh features in many of the photos, with Arthur’s Seat at dusk, a rainbow over Edinburgh Castle and the dawn chorus in East Lothian all included. While the campaign urges people to stay at home it also allows everyone to share in different parts of the country.

Staycationing and day trips will be the new focus according to the National Action Plan published by the Scottish Tourism Emergency Response Group chaired by VisitScotland.

Paula Ward, Regional Leadership Director at VisitScotland, said: “We’re thrilled at the reaction to #AWindowOnScotland from residents and heartened that businesses are engaging with the campaign and using the opportunity to share their windows on Scotland with the world during this challenging time.

“The staycation market will be a key driver in the region’s economic recovery and the many wonderful views people have been sharing while they stay at home will surely be an incentive for people to explore Edinburgh and the Lothians when the time comes.

“The campaign is far from over and we’d encourage residents and businesses to continue posting their views, however they may look, as it is all Scotland, to help lift the spirits of those at home and abroad.”

Follow VisitScotland on Twitter here.

The Scotch Whisky Experience is among the organisations that are supporting the campaign, posting stunning views of Edinburgh, accompanied by a dram.

Julie Trevisan-Hunter, Marketing Director at The Scotch Whisky Experience, said: “I loved the concept from the moment I heard it, cleverly connecting with the “stay at home” message in such a positive and inspirational way. It encourages a beautiful element of mindfulness; to shift perspective, look out, appreciate all that you can see, take in the details.

I started at home as I’m lucky to live in Edinburgh city, but on The John Muir Way and then thoughts passed to how The Scotch Whisky Experience could use our views from some recent photos. We loved the creative for Instagram, as a window provides such a beautiful frame. It’s also great to be keeping our profile and engagement high at this time part of a wider conversation with such a well-pitched tone.”

