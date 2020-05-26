Adam Bogdan, Steven Whittaker and Vykintas Slivka will depart Hibs following the expiry of their contracts in June.

Jack Hodge, Kosovar Sadiki and Matthew Yates will also move on from the Development Squad.

It follows on from the news that loanees Greg Docherty, Jason Naismith, Marc McNulty and Stephane Omeonga will report back to Rangers, Peterborough United, Reading and Genoa respectively following the formal conclusion of season 2019-20.

Ladbrokes Scottish Premiereship – Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian. Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 26/12/2019. Pic shows: Hibs’ Lithuanian midfielder, Vykintas Slivka, gathers the ball as Hearts go down 0-2 to Hibernian in the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiereship, Edinburgh Boxing Day derby at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Sporting Director Graeme Mathie said: “I only have good things to say about Adam, Steven and Vykintas, who have been a credit to themselves and the club since the day they arrived.

“They all have different stories. Steven is someone whose development the club takes real pride in.

“One of a number of young players who emerged from the Academy at the same time and captured the imagination, he is a real role model and example of what can be achieved when you dedicate yourself to your profession. He has been a positive, strong influence on team-mates – young and experienced alike. Given his association with the club over a long period of time, it wouldn’t surprise me to see him back at Easter Road in some capacity in the future.

“Adam is someone I hold in similar regard. His pedigree speaks for itself, but his human qualities are what stand out. Like Steven, he is another who was always happy to spend time passing on advice to younger players looking to make their way in the game.

“Vykintas is someone who came to Easter Road as a young player, looking to establish himself as a first-team player after spending his formative years in the Juventus youth system. We’re delighted that, over the course of time, he’s become an international regular and enjoyed some great moments in a Hibs shirt.

“I’m sure the supporters will join me in thanking them for their contributions to Hibernian and we wish them all the best for the future.

“Similarly, we thank Jack, Kosovar and Matthew for their efforts. We hope they’ve been able to benefit from their time within our set-up and that they apply the lessons learned for whatever comes next in their careers.”

