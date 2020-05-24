ALPINE BIKES CLICKS INTO GEAR WITH DONATIONS AND DISCOUNTS FOR NHS

Scotland’s largest independent cycle retailer, has announced that with immediate effect it will donate £10 to NHS Charities Together from every bike sold.

The retailer, part of Edinburgh headquartered Tiso Group, which includes Tiso and Blues Ski is also offering NHS staff and Blue Light Card (BLC) holders 15% off all cycling clothing and accessories until further notice.

Tiso Group recently reactivated its online sales for Alpine Bikes, Tiso and Blues Ski and also reopened its Alpine Bikes outlet in Hamilton Place, Stockbridge.

The physical stores are operating in accordance with government legislation on social distancing, with only two customers permitted entry at any one time.

The news comes following recent comments by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps who said that: “Whilst it’s crucial that we stay at home, when the country does get back to work we need to ask those people to carry on cycling or walking and for them to be joined by many others as well.”

At the end of April, The Scottish Government announced that it will invest £10m in a new infrastructure programme that includes pop-up cycling routes or temporary improvements to existing routes.

Alpine Bikes and the online sales operation have already noted a significant demand for hardtail mountain bikes and for clothing accessories like buffs which can be worn over the mouth and nose.

Chris Tiso, CEO of Tiso Group says he is pleased that despite the continuing lockdown restrictions, Alpine Bikes and online operations can once again support the needs of a loyal customer base and provide a means to raise funds for NHS Charities. He said: “These are challenging times for everyone but it’s terrific to see people of all ages enjoying cycling as part of their permitted daily exercise. We also anticipate that there will be an increase in number of commuter cyclists when people do eventually return to work.

“I’m very pleased that we are now able to reactivate our online sales operations across Tiso, Blue Ski and Alpine Bikes and to reopen our Alpine Bikes stores. This ensures our loyal customer base can receive expert advice for their cycling needs and when purchasing adult and kid’s bikes, help in our drive to raise much needed funds for NHS Charities Together.

“I’m also very proud that we are able to play our part in recognising the amazing work of NHS Scotland staff and the emergency services by offering Blue Light Card holders, including NHS, social care and emergency service workers 15% off cycle clothing and accessories.

“Of course, I do hope it won’t be too long before we can all once again venture out and explore Scotland’s wild places. However, until restrictions are lifted, I would urge our fantastic customers to follow the official advice to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

In addition to offering bike servicing by experienced bike mechanics, Alpine Bikes stores stock a range of high-quality mountain, road and E-bikes from leading brands like Trek, Whyte and Specialized. Its clothing and accessories range includes from renowned names like Fox, Endura, Altura and Garmin.

Stores are open from 10am-4pm.

www.tiso.com

