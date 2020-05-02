Bailiffs are continuing to patrol rivers around the Forth Estuary looking for anglers flouting lockdown rules.

Individuals have been spotted fishing the River Esk (pictured) n Musselburgh where bailiffs also found set lines.

And Forth District Salmon Fishery Board (FDSFB) officers also dealt with anglers fishing on The Almond near Livingston. The river is closed.

Social media was used to highlight the breaches and a board spokesman said: “Set lines don’t just damage fish but they also have the potential to hurt dogs or other animals using the river.

“Kids could also be harmed if they are playing in the river and don’t see the hooks and lines in the water.”

The spokesman added: “If you come across set lines or any other illegal fishing equipment, call our bailiffs immediately to discuss.

“Do not touch or remove the equipment yourself until you have spoken to a bailiff.”

The contact numbers are: Forth DSFB superintendent bailiff: 07887 835549, Police Scotland: 101, River Tyne or Esk 07736 466725, River Avon 07736 466723.

