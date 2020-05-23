The Edinburgh auction house, Bonhams are continuing to provide specialist services to those wanting to buy or sell a wide variety of items.

Between Tuesday and Thursday this coming week they will offer free confidential online valuation appointments for those of you in the Edinburgh and Lothians area. The items they are most interested in include art and antiques including pictures, silver, jewellery, ceramics, glass, clocks, works of art, furniture, Asian items as well as collectibles such as whisky.

One of those with local connections sold in the past is this painting by Samuel Bough, RSA (British, 1822-1878) of Edinburgh Castle from Princes Street indistinctly inscribed (lower right) oil on canvas 156 x 125 cm. (61 7/16 x 49 3/16 in.) in original gilt and gesso frame This painting sold for £109,250. The provenance was indisputable. It had been bought by the vendor’s great grandfather.

Sam Bough is one of the most celebrated and prolific British landscape painters of the later 19th Century. Remarkably this recently rediscovered masterpiece may never have been exhibited.

Bough settled in the capital and executed some of his most significant Edinburgh pictures circa1862, when this is likely to have been painted. Rarely, though, were they as iconic as this view south over Princes Street, the Gardens and the Castle. Bough’s memory was legendary, particularly for cloud and atmospheric effects, and these are put to full use in the light summer sky, foliage, dappling sunlight and steam from the trains arriving at Waverley Station. The deft touch and spontaneity of the foreground in particular, describing elegant figures perambulating and carriages on the cobbles, have much in common with ‘Pre-Impressionists’ such as Eugene Boudin



To book your virtual appointment or for more information on how to take part please contact valuations.scotland@bonhams.com or call Charles Graham-Campbell on 07831 201173. More details here.

