Bowls Scotland have sent a message to all clubs: “Your greens must remain closed.”

The statement said: “We are continuing to work closely with the Scottish Government, Scottish Sports Association and sportscotland to put in place the appropriate planning for bowls to return safely when restrictions on lockdown are eased in Scotland.”

All District Secretaries have been invited to online forums this week to discuss and help create guidance for our clubs on preparing for play.

Bowls Scotland CEO, Alan McMillan, said: “I understand the importance of our sport to many bowlers across the country, and the eagerness to return to the green as soon as possible.

“However, that can only happen when it is safe to do so and the focus at present must be to

follow the current measures and slow the spread of the virus, protect the NHS and save lives.”

PICTURE: a flashback to happier times and a key end in the final stages of the Balerno Bowling Club invitation last year which attracted an entry of nearly 100 bowlers from across the region

