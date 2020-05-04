Leith and North Edinburgh Boys’ Brigade (BB) groups have introduced a new programme for children and young people in response to the coronavirus restrictions.

Now into their seventh week, the activities are part of the national organisation’s #BBatHome initiative and include a range of programmes encouraging their young people to get active, creative, adventurous and learning.

Taking advantage of technology such as Facebook Live and Zoom has allowed the BB volunteer leaders to continue offering a varied and engaging programme – and it has included science experiments, fitness games, ‘thank you NHS’ messages and even a bit of baking.

Stanley













The 10th Leith BB company based at South Leith Parish Church, the 14th Leith based at the Duke Street United Reformed Church and the 19th Leith located at Granton Parish Church are among the local groups running the new programme.

Captain of the 14th Leith BB, David Scott, said: “Moving to a completely online programme isn’t without its challenges, but we wanted to make sure our members could still take part in the programme as much as possible – helping provide much needed fun and continuity at such a challenging time for families.”

This is echoed by Stuart Winton, who is a volunteer leader at the 10th Leith and who is involved in delivering weekly challenges for local young people.

He said: “We’ve been setting our teenage age group some interactive challenges for them to attempt at home and send in.

“With life having changed and become so uncertain, we feel it’s been important to give our boys some element of familiarity, consistency and most importantly fun to help them through these difficult times.”

Mum, Laura Elvin, whose son George attends the 14th group, welcomed the initiative. She said: “From a parent’s point of view, it’s good to keep up some kind of routine for George – and it’s great to know that he can keep in touch with others and take part in all the games.”

The BB nationally is making the brand new #BBatHome programme available across all its age groups – Anchors (5 – 8 years), Juniors (8 – 11 years) and Company/Senior (11+). The exciting new resources and activities are open to all children and young people, not just those who are already involved in a BB group.

John Sharp, Director for The Boys’ Brigade in Scotland, added: “For a period of time, The Boys’ Brigade must work differently to how it has ever worked before in our 136 year history.

“Whether online or – hopefully again soon – our face-to-face activities, the BB will continue to provide young people with opportunities to learn, grow and discover.”

Find out more about #BBatHome: https://boys-brigade.org.uk/bbathome-parents-carers/



Like this: Like Loading...