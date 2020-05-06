A luxury city hotel has come up with a novel scheme to encourage guests to book a future stay and perhaps help to shake off any misery over missing holidays.

Nira Caledonia – a former ‘Boutique Hotel of the Year’ award winner located in Edinburgh’s New Town – is giving a 25% extra credit to anyone who buys a monetary voucher during its current Coronavirus closure.

The vouchers, which are valid for twelve months, can be used as payment against accommodation or for meals in its highly rated Blackwoods Bar and Grill restaurant.

General Manager, Chris Lynch, said the initiative has already attracted interest.

Chris said: “We’ve already had a very strong response to the voucher scheme and we’re delighted to have this support from these future guests.

“Clearly, there are people out there who are planning how they can celebrate or enjoy themselves when we get out of lockdown.

“We were devastated to have to close Nira Caledonia but we totally accepted that the well-being and safety of our customers and staff should always be paramount.

“We pride ourselves on providing a world-class experience and so we are looking forward to welcoming guests as soon as it is safe and practical to do so – especially those who have taken advantage of our voucher scheme.”

The 28 bedroom hotel – located over two townhouses on Gloucester Place – offers guests a blend of Georgian elegance, contemporary cool and heartfelt service.

Chris said: “We hope prospective guests will continue to see the voucher scheme as a great deal – for example if you buy a £200 voucher it provides £50 credit, enough to pay for lunch or dinner.

“By being boutique and independent, it means we can very agile to be able to offer an initiative such as this – as well as continuing to demonstrate our desire to always provide a

unique service to guests.”

Nira Caledonia reopened its doors to the public just in time for summer 2018 following a £1.4 million intensive project to restore half of the hotel devastated by a fire in 2017.

It is part of Shanti Hospitality, a hotel and leisure company with a focus on building and developing exceptional assets and brands. There are two other properties in the Nira portfolio; Nira Alpina in St Moritz and Shanti Maurice in Mauritius.

Rooms at Nira Caledonia start at £159.

niracaledonia.com or call 0131 225 2720.

