Edinburgh-headquartered housebuilder, CALA Homes, has created a free activity pack to help parents keep children entertained at home.

Downloadable from the CALA website, it includes a whole host of fun activities and creative projects to help kids uncover some hidden secrets about where they live.

Tasks include researching the history of their home, looking at the different property styles on their road, identifying the materials their home is made up of and discovering the variety of wildlife that share their outdoor space.

There are also some creative project ideas, from designing a bedroom of the future to writing a poem or short story on what home means to them. There’s even a quick quiz to see if children can name the residents of some famous addresses from Buckingham Palace to Bikini Bottom.

Philip Hogg, regional sales and marketing director for CALA Homes East, said: “Many of us are facing the same challenge of keeping our children entertained and stimulated as we all stay at home. The Your Home Activity Pack is full of ideas to keep them occupied and help them discover more about the place they call home.”

“We’ve designed the pack to cover a variety of different activities so there should be something to suit a range of interests and age groups. We’re asking people to share their completed projects with us and we can’t wait to see their creative ideas!”

CALA’s Your Home Activity Pack can be downloaded by visiting www.cala.co.uk/activitypack

