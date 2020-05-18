A virtual talent show Sunday night Social – Live will be held to help fundraising efforts of the charity Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland (SBH Scotland).

The charity estimates it will lose up to £400,000 this year in fundraising and this is an effort to replace some of its revenue.

Sunday Night Social – Live will be held on 7 June 2020. And you can now register to take part if you are aged 16 and over, and if you have a talent to show off. That can be singing, dancing, acrobatics or comedy. The finalists will be shown on the night and then viewers can vote by text for their favourite acts donating £1 to the charity while they do so.

Edward Reid will compere the event. He was a finalist in Britain’s Got Talent so knows all about the pressures of talent shows. The co-host is West End star, John Mclarnon, who will also entertain.

Edward Reid

Deborah Roe, fundraising director at SBH Scotland said: “The cancellation of fundraising events across the country has had a devastating impact on the third sector. At SBH Scotland we receive little statutory support and the challenge ahead of us is incredibly difficult.

“Life in lockdown can be unsettling for everyone, especially for those who require extra support in their day-to-day lives. Our Sunday Night Social is about getting together – albeit virtually – and having a good time, whilst also helping our staff and volunteers continue to provide support to those who need it most.

“This event is the first in what we hope can be a series of monthly get-togethers. We’ve taken the excitement, entertainment and production values of our large scale events and taken them online for the ultimate Sunday night in. We know that there are some exceptionally talented people in Scotland who will be looking to show off their skills and this event will be the perfect forum for that. So, please join us by sending in videos of your talents, no matter how silly or funny they are!”

The event will be held from 8-10pm on Sunday 7 June 2020, the same day the charity’s 14th annual Ladies Lunch was due to take place in Glasgow.

Those who wish to enter should film their performance using a camera or smartphone, and email a link to download their film to talent@sbhscotland.org.uk before 29 May. Entrants must be over 16 years old.

Tickets to watch the event start at £5, with raffle tickets available to purchase on the evening.

www.sbhscotland.org.uk/social

For more information on SBH Scotland, visit www.sbhscotland.org.uk/

