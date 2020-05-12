SPFL clubs have voted by a ratio of more than 2-1 against an independent investigation into last month’s vote to end the lower-league season.

The vote took place following today’s EGM which was called by Rangers, backed by Hearts and Stranraer in response to the resolution which proposed giving the SPFL board the option to call the Premiership if it deems the remaining fixtures cannot be played.

With virtually no chance that the fixtures will take place, it now looks certain that Hearts who were four points adrift at the foot of the table when games were suspended in March will be formally demoted to the Championship.

Chair Ann Budge however has indicated that the club will seek legal advice to prevent this happening so the matter may be decided in court.

Dundee United would replace Hearts in the top-flight but no play-offs would take place meaning that Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Dundee would remain in the second tier after proposed reconstruction talks failed.

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan said “The overwhelming majority of clubs voted to oppose this resolution and it’s now incumbent on all clubs to put their differences aside, otherwise we will all suffer together.

“I have taken careful note of the concerns expressed by the minority of clubs which voted in favour and when we are back to playing football in a safe environment, I will bring clubs together to discuss the lessons learned.

“In reality, we must do everything humanly possible to get games back up and running by the end of July. I’m sure we can all agree that the quicker we get back to playing football, the better.”

