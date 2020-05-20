EDINBURGH FIRMS URGED NOT TO BRING BACK WORKERS EARLY TO

SAVE LIVES

Businesses in Scotland are asked not to call staff back to work early while the coronavirus lockdown remains in place.

Gordon MacDonald, MSP for Edinburgh Pentlands, raised concerns that some organisations which operate in Scotland are now encouraging employees to return to work, contrary to official Scottish Government advice.

The UK government is asking those who cannot work from home in England to start returning to the workplace. But the First Minister said she was “not yet encouraging more people to go back to work” in Scotland so that we can continue to protect our NHS and save lives.

Scottish businesses will be able to reopen as soon as they can safely do so, and the Scottish Government is working with employers and trade unions to set out how staff could return to work safely and as soon as possible.

Gordon MacDonald MSP said: “The Scottish Government has been clear and consistent in

its advice to stay at home except for essential purposes, and is not yet

encouraging people to go back to work so that we can protect our NHS and save

lives.

“However, it is concerning that some UK-wide companies, which have sites and employees based in Scotland, appear to be encouraging employees to return to work.

“It’s absolutely vital that the UK Government makes it clear that companies should following official guidelines from the devolved administrations, now that slight variations between Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and England exist.

“We still have a long way to go to overcome this crisis. I would ask that all employers in Edinburgh and across Scotland follow Scottish government guidance, and I am very grateful that the vast majority of employers have been doing so throughout this pandemic.”

Like this: Like Loading...