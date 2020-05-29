Over 800 businesses in Edinburgh are still waiting for vital funding applications to be approved according to Lothian MSP Gordon Lindhurst.

The Scottish Conservative and Unionist MSP reacted after the latest business fund support statistics showed that 822 businesses in the capital have not yet had applications processed. At a recent Policy and Sustainability Committee of The City of Edinburgh Council, it was explained that the council had managed to process over 85% of all claims.

While Mr Lindhurst says the Covid-19 pandemic is first and foremost a health emergency, he says that there is no doubt it continues to be an economic emergency as well.

As the lockdown measures begin to ease, Mr Lindhurst says the SNP must lead from the front and ensure that businesses get the vital support they need.

Gordon Lindhurst MSP

Commenting Gordon Lindhurst MSP said: “We are over two months into the lockdown measures which saw our businesses shutdown and it is not acceptable that over 800 businesses in the capital are still waiting for vital funding support.

“While the Covid-19 pandemic is first and foremost a health emergency, it is also an economic emergency risking jobs and businesses across the capital.

“I applaud council officials who are working tirelessly to deliver support, but it is clear that hundreds of businesses are still struggling in this unprecedented crisis.

“As lockdown measures begin to ease, the SNP must lead from the front and ensure that businesses in Edinburgh can access the vital support they need to survive.”

The council published this information for businesses on its website:

Business rates

The Scottish Government has announced several changes to non-domestic rates for the financial year 2020/21 to help businesses deal with the impact of COVID-19. The City of Edinburgh Council is working with their partners to implement these changes as a priority. Further information is available here.

Small Business Support Grant (£10,000)

Application for a one-off £10,000 grant available for the ratepayers of properties which had a rateable value of £18,000 or less and were on 17 March 2020 either

• in receipt of the Small Business Bonus Scheme (SBBS)

• in receipt of Rural Relief

• eligible for SBBS but in receipt of Nursery Relief, Disabled Relief, Fresh Start or Business Growth Accelerator Relief. Further information is available here.

Retail, hospitality and leisure support grant (£25,000)

Application for a £25,000 grant available for relief recipients with a rateable value between £18,001 and £51,000 in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors.

This is the rateable value as at 17 March 2020 regardless of any later reduction in rateable value due to an appeal. This is only available if they were the ratepayer for a premises occupied for that business use on 17 March 2020. Further information is available here.

Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme

The Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) was expanded from Monday 6 April and is available for SMEs through more than 40 accredited lenders across the UK. Further information is available from the British Business Bank.

