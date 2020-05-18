A statement was made this morning by the four UK Chief Medical Officers, updating the list of Coronavirus symptoms:

“From today, all individuals should self-isolate if they develop a new continuous cough or fever or anosmia.

“Anosmia is the loss or a change in your normal sense of smell. It can also affect your sense of taste as the two are closely linked.

“We have been closely monitoring the emerging data and evidence on COVID-19 and after thorough consideration, we are now confident enough to recommend this new measure.

“The individual’s household should also self-isolate for 14 days as per the current guidelines and the individual should stay at home for 7 days, or longer if they still have symptoms other than cough or loss of sense of smell or taste.”

You can get information on health matters from the NHS Inform website.

Changes for the symptomatic individual and their household:

– Individuals will need to self-isolate immediately if they develop a new continuous cough OR fever OR as of today, a loss or changed sense of normal smell or taste (Anosmia).

– All members of their household must also self-isolate according to current guidelines, unless the symptomatic individual receives a negative test result.

Like this: Like Loading...