In an effort to allow more social distance and more space for exercising The City of Edinburgh Council acted quickly in response to government funding for temporary traffic measures, and closed three city streets.

Michael Matheson, the Transport Minister, announced a £10 million fund for Scottish councils to fund the introduction of temporary road reallocation measures, and special signage with the Covid-19 information on it.

This followed concern that the walking and cycling infrastructure may not be good enough in Scotland to allow safe social distancing, and traffic reductions during lockdown have left road space under-used.

Looking ahead to the lifting of restrictions on our movement and also the introduction of more time for exercising, the council moved quickly to close three key roads in Edinburgh. The first of these was Braid Road, followed by Silverknowes Road and Links Gardens. The closure of Braid Road has allowed those out walking in two city parks, Braidburn Valley Park and The Hermitage to do so without battling against any traffic on exiting from the park.

The knock on effect on Braidburn Terrace, one of the narrowest in the city, led to the council reacting and introducing a one way system for vehicles, although the street remains two way for bikes and pedestrians.

Not everyone has quite got used to the measures which were only introduced on Friday, but most residents are happy about it. (Except for one who insisted on driving up the street the wrong way.) Locals have been campaigning for a change to the street here for the last three decades.

We met Transport Convener Lesley Macinnes and one of the ward councillors, Cllr Melanie Main, on the street earlier today to talk about the change, and what it will bring to the area.





Government advice

From Monday, the Scottish Government advice is that people can go outside more than once a day to exercise. This activity should still be done close to home and you are advised to go out to exercise either go alone or with members of your household.

The change does not allow you to mix with people from different households, to gather in groups, or to go out to relax outdoors. The First Minister was clear that barbecues and picnics are still not permitted, but you may go out for walking, running or cycling.

