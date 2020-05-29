The Digital Edinburgh Local Mòd 2020 will take place online on 29 and 30 May 2020 and will have a big finale with a cèilidh on Saturday night at 7.30.

Billed as a ‘warm, family friendly event’, The Mòd offers young people many opportunities to join in one of the largest Gaelic cultural event in Edinburgh.

Càirdeil, cridheil, spòrsail, tha Mòd Ionadail Dhùn Èideann a’ toirt iomadach cothrom dha daoine òga pairt a ghabhail anns an tachartas Ghàidhlig as motha sa bhaile.

Ann Paterson, the council’s Corporate Gaelic Officer said:“We are delighted to be able to offer a digital event this year; as part of our programme of online Mòd events, we plan to hold at least one cèilidh during the weekend.

“We extend a very warm welcome to you on our Facebook page.”

https://www.edinburghlocalmod.com/

