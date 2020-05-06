Ecclesiastical has announced that they are now accepting entries for their 2020 Movement for Good Awards. Last year over 98,000 people supported the awards and voted for 7,000 charities.

Out of those 500 were chosen as winners, and Edinburgh charity Dads Rock was one of those picked to win £1,000.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Dads Rock was so thrilled to win a £1k Movement for Good award last year – thank you so much to everyone who nominated us.

“As a small local charity donations like this make a huge difference to the work we can do improving outcomes for children by working with their Dads and families. Your support meant more Dads had the opportunity to learn good parenting skills and build stronger relationships with their children.”

The nomination process is open until 24 May 2020, and winners will then be drawn at random. The more nominations a charity gets the greater its chances of winning.

It’s quick and easy to nominate, you can vote for your favourite charity online at: www.movementforgood.com

Mark Hews, Group CEO of Ecclesiastical, says: “We’re delighted to announce the launch of Ecclesiastical’s Movement for Good awards for the second year running. The coronavirus is having a major impact on charities and many are facing financial difficulties. Our Movement for Good awards will continue to help charities at a time when they need it most and we know that for many charities, £1,000 can make a real difference.

“We were thrilled to receive so many nominations from the public last year and this year we are encouraging even more people to nominate a good cause. Ecclesiastical is a unique financial services group. We are owned by a charity which means all available profits can be given to the good causes that are so important to our customers. As a company whose purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, charitable giving is at the heart of our business.”

