The First Minister’s announcement yesterday with news of the phased re-opening of outdoor activities has allowed Edinburgh Leisure to prepare over this last week for reopening some outdoor facilities.

Employees have been returning to work from furlough and they have been making all the necessary changes to comply with The Scottish Government guidance. This will ensure a safe environment for both staff and customers.

Their services will be changed somewhat but it is good news for some of you sports enthusiasts.

June Peebles CEO of Edinburgh Leisure said: “We’re delighted that we are able to start reopening some of our outdoor facilities. The customer experience will be different, we are all having to adapt to a new normal, and I would ask for customers support as we navigate this new normal together.”

Here is their news about what is open and how to book:

Golf

We are opening our 18-hole courses: Braids, Silverknowes, Craigentinny and Carrick Knowe on Thursday 4th June. Customers will be able to book online on our app and on our website from 9.00am Monday 1st June 2020. More information on the adaptions and changes we’ve made for golf are in our Golf Covid Guidelines and Booking and Cancellation terms and conditions on our website.

Tennis

Although the First Minister referred to tennis in her announcement, this does not cover all tennis.

Outdoor Tennis at the Meadows

Sportscotland, the national body for sport in Scotland, have advised that courts in a parks setting fall in to phase 2 of the Scottish Government’s route map through and out of the COVID 19 crisis. Therefore we are unable to re-open the Meadows tennis courts at the moment.

Outdoor Tennis at Craiglockhart Sport & Leisure Centre

The outdoor courts at Craiglockhart are part of the leisure centre operation and as the leisure centre is closed at the moment we are unable to operate the courts in a way that safeguards the safety of customers. As with the Meadows, these courts will remain closed at the moment. This position will be reviewed as part of phase 2 of the Government’s route map.

Meadows Tennis courts closed for now

