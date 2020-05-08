Edinburgh residents are being asked to stick to the guidance to stay at home as part of the collective effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Chief Superintendent Sean Scott, divisional commander, thanked the city’s public who have supported the policing response to the pandemic.

Ch Supt Scott said: “I am grateful to everyone who continues to show their commitment by following the guidance to stay at home.

The Mound Precinct off Princes’ Street

“As the Chief Constable said today, society as a whole has stepped forward, collectively, and as individuals, to do their duty.

“Across Edinburgh, we have seen people playing their part, engaging with our officers and complying with the guidance in place to protect the NHS and save lives.

“On occasion, where people have continued to defy the very clear advice being given by officers from Police Scotland, we have used enforcement as a last resort.

“The restrictions in place have not changed and we need everyone to continue engaging and co-operating with us.

“We are still here for you. If you need to report a crime or you have concerns about someone who may be at risk of harm, please let us know. We will help.”

The latest information on interventions by Police Scotland, including a divisional breakdown, is available here:

