Edinburgh Trams began operating with passengers on 31 May 2014, bringing trams back to the capital for the first time since 1956.

Since then they have carried millions of passengers between York Place and Edinburgh Airport.

On the day before the trams operated for the public, the then Transport Convener, Cllr Lesley Hinds was joined by the then Lord Provost Donald Wilson, Transport Minister, Keith Brown, and Ian Craig Chief Executive of Lothian Bus with a number of VIPs, travelled along the route stopping for a variety of photocalls.

Since then there have been birthday cakes in the shape of a tram, snowy days when only the tram continued to operate in the city, free travel on the tram at Hogmanay, late night trams during the Festival, changes to allow for quicker travel – and to allow you to take a bike on.

Tram cake for the first birthday Photo Ian Georgeson

The tram project had not been without its problems. At one point work stopped for a considerable period of time while the contractors and The City of Edinburgh Council ironed out their difficulties. At one memorable council meeting the council decided to stop the tramline at Haymarket, only for that to be reversed at the following meeting (there were some which went on for many hours at the City Chambers). The official Edinburgh Tram Inquiry under Lord Hardie is yet to issue its final report.

Now the tram extension, Trams to Newhaven, is underway. Workers have just begun to prepare the site for work to resume when Scottish Government guidelines allow. At present there are sites at Constitution Street which is closed to traffic, and on Leith Walk.

Work stopped at the end of March 2020 in line with the government lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Constitution Street is closed for tram works PHOTO The Edinburgh Reporter

When the extension is complete in two years’ time it will add almost 3 miles to the track with 8 more stops between York Place and Newhaven.

And from tomorrow 1 June 2020 there will be trams every 15 minutes throughout the day from 5.30am to 23.30.

Were you there? Do you have any photos? Then share them with @EdinburghTrams on Twitter or Facebook using the hashtag #readytoroll

Keith Brown MSP who was Transport Minister at the time with Cllr Lesley Hinds who was Transport Convener PHOTO The Edinburgh Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...