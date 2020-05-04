The Edinburgh International Conference Centre continues its series of free public talks this Tuesday, 5 May 2020.

The next guest speaker will be Mary Stewart, Reader in Psychology at Heriot-Watt University and is titled Being Social?

In the EICC Live webinar Dr Stewart will explore why it is that some people seem to have an easy manner with people, while others seem awkward, may mistime their responses, or not pick up on cues.

She will look at some of the factors which influence social interaction, for instance, does a person’s personality and whether they have autism influence how they perceive, understand, and interact with the world, or are there other situational factors, such as mood, and context, which may play a role?

The online talk on Tuesday 5 May (2.30-3pm) will be followed by a Q&A. To register visit https://bit.ly/2VOiyGr

