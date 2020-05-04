The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after an elderly dog was found straying in the Wester Hailes area of Edinburgh.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is caring for the Labrador cross after a member of the public handed it in to Police Scotland on 3 May.

Scottish SPCA inspector Fiona Thorburn said “The male dog was found wandering in the street by a concerned member of the public.

“He is underweight and looks like he may have previously had a stroke as his face is asymmetrical.

“Although he has a microchip, the chip is not registered.

“One of our animal rescue and rehoming centres is providing him with the care he needs.

“We are keen to speak to his owner as soon as possible, or anyone else who can tell us more about the dog.

“We would urge anyone who recognises him or knows anything to contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

