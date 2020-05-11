Fifefighters have rescued a cat which was stuck on driftwood in an overflow tunnel in Leith.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service water rescue unit were called to the scene near the suspension bridge in Rennie’s Isle in Leith at 12.28pm this afternoon.

The cat has since been returned to its owner.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 12.28pm on Monday, May 11 to reports of a cat stuck in the water near Rennie’s Isle in Leith, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised resources to the scene and one cat was safely recovered from the water and returned to its owner.”

