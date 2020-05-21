The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, will provide details of The Scottish Government’s ‘routemap’ setting out a phased approach to easing Covid-19 restrictions while still suppressing the virus.

The guidance will have details of a four phase move out of the current state of lockdown.

Progress through each phase will be assessed every three weeks.

The current advice remains to stay at home.

A move to the first phase of the routemap will only occur after the next three weekly review on 28 May 2020, if suppression of the virus continues to be successful.

Nicola Sturgeon MSP First Minister at Holyrood ono 20 May 2020 during Covid-19 social distancing First Ministers Questions at the Scottish Parliament PHOTO Fraser Bremner/ Scottish Daily Mail

Speaking ahead of the publication of the guidance, Ms Sturgeon said:“The enormous sacrifices made by people and businesses across Scotland have had a real impact on the spread of Covid-19 and I would like to thank everybody who has helped to protect themselves, each other and our health and care services.

“For the time being the advice on staying at home except for essential purposes remains the same, but we hope to shortly be ready to start easing the lockdown restrictions and today’s routemap will outline how we can do that.

“At all stages in this process we have listened to the views of people and organisations in Scotland, and have been guided by the latest scientific advice – and that approach will continue going forward.

“Today’s document is based on the guidance set out by the World Health Organisation and the experience of other countries as they have eased their lockdown – as well as what we have learned about the impact of Covid-19 in Scotland.

“This will be a very gradual process as we monitor how changing behaviour affects the infection rate and we will only be able to move toward easing more restrictions if we continue to work together to suppress the virus.

“Protecting lives will continue to be our number one priority – and I am confident that people across Scotland will continue to pull together in this national endeavour as we return to some kind of normality.”

