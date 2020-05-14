The Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers (SFSA) has to survive on individual annual memberships and fees from clubs as sportscotland have withdrawn funding, president Mike Horn has confirmed.

Kirkcaldy-based Horn (pictured) said the organisation, which is now in lockdown because of COVID-19, must now manage their income carefully.

Another challenge has been the retiral of Kirkcaldy angler Ian Napier as secretary and SFSA president Horn admitted his departure has left a “massive” hole.

Three new members have, however, been elected, Mike Kyle from Dalkeith and Horn’s son, Chris, also from Kirkcaldy, plus Alasdair Campbell from Lanark, bringing, said Horn, enthusiasm and a social media skill set to the board.

He said: “We face challenges both financially and in personnel, however the executive have been working hard in the background to keep the federation in a good position.”

Before the world-wide pandemic struck, the federation had run competitions, attended international events and organised training.

He added: “There is much more we would like and need to do and our objective is to improve, promote and protect our sport. For example, I would like to see the federation become even more active on environmental issues and grass roots development.”

And the president, who is a keen competition angler, reminded fishermen that members enjoy personal indemnity insurance cover in case an accident happens.

Individual memberships are £20 for seniors, £22 for families and £2 for juniors and club membership fees are £50 per club.

