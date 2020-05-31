The Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers (SFSA) have come up with an idea to keep fishermen active and entertained as there will be no club matches and no open matches in the near future.



Mike Kyle is one of the organisers of a shore species hunt which is open to all individual members of SFSA and to anglers who have joined an affiliated club like Bass Rock Shore Angling League based in East Lothian.



The entry fee is £5 and all entry money will be donated to Erskine Veterans Care Home.



The Dalkeith-based Scottisn international fisherman said: “The competition runs from the end of lock down to December 31 this year and to enter anglers should contact me on 07933 003985.



“I will send them a card by return email for the individual to print and the rules are simple.



“Only fish shore caught in Scottish sea waters count and all pictures should be be submitted on the appropriate Facebook page or sent to WhatsApp group.



“The submission must contain the name of the angler, species of fish and and the hunt card.”



The angler who collects most species receives a SFSA polo shirt and a £25 frozen bait voucher and photographs may be used in the 2021 SFSA Calendar.



Kyle added: “People should remember social distancing and staying safe buty this is a fun event and its about being back out enjoying our sport.”

Like this: Like Loading...