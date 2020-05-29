Loganlea trout fishery (pictured) in the Pentland Hills above Flotterstone has now re-opened but angling is by booking only.



Owner Karen Jack asked anglers not to travel without a confirmed booking.



And she reminds customers to take care driving up the road to the fishery as there are deep potholes on the top section and there are lambs, walkers plus cyclists to beware of.



Glencorse owner Bill Taylor will not reopen until June 6 and reminds customers that the fishery does not accept walk-in anglers.



You must book to fish on the 100-acre fishery rated one of the best in the area.



Harlaw and Threpimuir reservoirs are open for fishing but permits must be bought in advance and secretary Alan Holbrook confirmed that the car parks at Harlaw and Threpimir will not open until Monday June 1.



Demand for day permits has been high and the waters are well-stocked, rainbow trout into Harlaw and brown trout into Threipmuir.

