Dance music promoters FLY are launching their first merchandise store to support house music as well as charities such as mental health, local food banks and the NHS.

They have T-shirts and scarves on sale aiming to raise money, with 100% of the profits being donated. Graphic designer, Ross Paul McEwan, has produced the designs for the merchandise which you can find here.

FLY honcho Tom has said: ‘I’ve been self-isolating for 58 days now, and frankly being alone for such a long period of time has been mentally tough. One constant that has always put a smile on my face however is house music. The positivity of house and the very core values of the genre itself are all about: togetherness, unity and respect.

‘We are all in this together and using this time to reflect, I’m so grateful for the music and the parties that we all used to attend. Looking back on how goods our lives actually were can really make you smile. This will no doubt pass but until then, in the great words of Danny Tenaglia & Celeda:

‘‘Music is the answer to your problems. Keep on movin’ and you can solve them.’’

FLY Open Air was due to take place in Princes Street Gardens this coming weekend, but has been tentatively postponed until September.

This weekend instead they are bringing FLY LIVE & DIRECT to your living room dancefloors, 3pm on Saturday 16 to 3am on Sunday 17 May 2020.

www.flyflyfly.co.uk/store

