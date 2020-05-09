Former Hibs’ striker Kevin Harper has left Albion Rovers with immediate effect following the expiration of his contract.

The 44-year-old helped Rovers avoid relegation this season with a ninth-place finish having finished the previous season in a similar position.

The Coatbridge side were keen to retain his services, but Harper decided not to extend his contract.

A statement from the Division 2 side said: “Kevin leaves the club with our best wishes as he continues his career away from Cliftonhill.

“The board of directors saw a great deal of potential in Kevin and were keen for him to extend his stay with us but we were unable to agree mutually acceptable terms.

“The board would like to place on record our sincere thanks for Kevin’s hard-work, dedication and commitment to the club, particularly ensuring the retention of our league status.

“The board will now start working to find a suitable replacement for Kevin and will be making no further comment at this time.”

