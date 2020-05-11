Four men aged 33, 34, and two aged 17 have been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault in Danderhall.

A large number of officers attended the scene at Edmonstone Terrace around 2.40pm on Sunday afternoon and one man who was seen standing on a rooftop was later arrested in a garden by officers wearing riot gear.

The men are expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

A 35-year-old man was treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Further enquiries are ongoing.”

