Four men have been arrested and charged in connection with wildlife crime offences across the Scottish Borders, Midlothian, East Lothian and Stirling.

Between Sunday, 1 March, 2020, and Wednesday, 29 April, 2020, officers received a number of reports of possible hare coursing activity in the Stirling, Haddington, Duns, Kelso, Gifford and Kippen areas.

Four men, aged 28, 51, 29 and 44, have been charged in connection with wildlife crime offences and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Detective Chief Inspector Bryan Burns, of Dalkeith CID, said: “I am pleased those responsible for these cruel acts have been identified and charged and is a great example of our commitment to tackling wildlife crime.

“Police Scotland, in partnership with other agencies, takes wildlife crime seriously and I would encourage members of the public to call 101 to report any incidents where wildlife crime is suspected.”

