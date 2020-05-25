Hibs have confirmed that their four on-loan players have returned to their parent clubs following the formal conclusion to season 2019-20.

Greg Docherty, Jason Naismith, Marc McNulty and Stephane Omeonga will report back to Rangers, Peterborough United, Reading and Genoa respectively.

A statement on the club website read: “All four have added something different to the group and were very popular members of the dressing room in their own way.

Scottish Cup Quarter Final – Hibernian v Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 28/02/2020. Pic shows: Hibs comfortably beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle by 5 goals to 2 to in the quarter final of the Scottish Cup at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

“Greg is a model professional, with maturity beyond his years. Jason has shown unbelievable resilience and, even after suffering his injury, was an important presence around the training ground and Easter Road on matchdays. Marc and Stephane, of course, already had that strong relationship with the supporters from their initial loan spells and it was a pleasure to work with them again.”

Docherty tweeted: Thank you to everyone at Hibernian FC for the opportunity and experience during my time at the club. It was a brilliant dressing room to be part of. All the best in the future.”

Omeonga tweeted: As the season is over my loan came to an end. Just wanted to thank you all for welcoming me back in such a beautiful way. I wish you all the best for the future. No matter what happens I’ll be cheering you guys.”

Like this: Like Loading...