After a wait of 114 years Hibs have finally won the Scottish Cup and they did it in dramatic fashion with two late goals to secure a fantastic 3-2 win over Rangers. Unfortunately the final whistle saw thousands of celebrating Hibs fans invade the pitch along with a small number of Rangers supporters and it took mounted police to quell the trouble.

At the end of the day however, the Scottish Cup is heading eastwards along the M8 tonight.

Hibs’ Head Coach made two changes to the starting XI that lost 3-2 to Falkirk in the Play Off semi-final second leg. Liam Fontaine returned to the defence as Stubbs set up in a 3-5-2 formation with Liam Henderson dropping to the bench. Up front, despite scoring twice against the Bairns, James Keatings moved aside to make way for top scorer Jason Cummings.

Dylan McGeouch, who had to leave the field due to a groin injury at the Falkirk Stadium passed a fitness test and started the game.

Mark Warburton retained the same eleven players that started for Rangers in their 2-2 draw with St Mirren with former Hibs’ striker Kenny Miller starting up front with Martin Waghorn.

Rangers started as odds on favourites amongst the bookmakers even though the head to head results in the league this season have seen both teams win twice.

Hibs started in spectacular style scoring the opener in the second minute. John McGinn was fouled in midfield but the ball fell to Cummings and the referee played advantage. The youngster slipped the ball down the left wing to Anthony Stokes who cut inside and slid the ball into the far corner of the net.

Hibs almost added a second seven minutes later when Cummings shot was blocked and the ball fell to Stokes but his volley was deflected wide.

Stokes then set up Cummings with a sensational pass but the striker was unable to get the ball under control and the danger was cleared.

Rangers had a chance when Paul Hanlon fouled Jason Holt on the edge of the box but Andy Halliday’s free kick hit the wall and was cleared.

The game was being played a frenetic pace with no quarter being asked or given and whilst Hibs dominated possession, Rangers always looked dangerous on the break.

In the 22nd minute McGinn picked up the ball in midfield, drove forward then tried to lob the keeper from the edge of the box but his effort landed on the top of the net.

Five minutes later Rangers equalised when Miller managed to get between Hanlon and Darren McGregor and head home a James Tavernier cross.

A minute later Stokes struck the inside of the post from 30 yards then Kenny Miller hit the bar with a powerful header as play raged from end to end.

In the 40th minute Wes Foderingham produced a superb near post save from Stokes then in an incredible passage of play Cummings had a shot blocked from close range then Stokes just missed a header from Gray’s cross at the back post.

The second half carried on where the first half ended and Stokes went close with another long range effort.

Just after the hour mark Rangers took the lead with a sensational strike from Halliday, leaving Hibs fans fearing the worst, however Stubbs’ men fought back bravely.

With 11 minutes remaining, Hibs won a corner on the right, Substitute Henderson swung the ball to the near post and man of the match Stokes headed the ball into the net from close range.

Both teams had late chances then Hibs won a corner in time added on. Once again Henderson sent the ball into the box and captain David Gray bulleted a header past Foderingham sparking amazing scenes from the Hibs’ fans.

Moments later the referee signalled for time up and thousands ran onto the pitch to celebrate, breaking the goal posts in the process. A few ran toward the Rangers end which resulted in several hundred Rangers fans also coming onto the pitch. After a few minor scuffles however order was restored and David Gray was presented with the cup.

Hibs: Logan, Gray, McGregor, Fontaine, Hanlon, Stevenson, Fyvie, McGinn, McGeouch, Cummings, Stokes. Subs: Oxley, Henderson, Gunnarsson, Bartley, Boyle, Dagnall, Keatings

Foderingham, Tavernier, Kiernan, Wilson, Wallace, Zelalem, Halliday, Holt, McKay, Waghorn, Miller Subs: Bell, Law. Miller, Shiels, Clark, Burt

Referee Steven McLean

Attendance 50,701

