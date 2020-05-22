Four years ago today over 150,000 Hibs’ supporters lined the streets in Leith to show their appreciation to the players and management team who 24 hours earlier had lifted the Scottish Cup for the first time in 114 years.

Two goals from man of the match Anthony Stokes and an injury time header from captain David Gray sparked mayhem in the national stadium and the final whistle was greeted by a massive pitch invasion by jubilant supporters.

It was a moment many Hibs fans thought they would never see after so many disappointing days at Hampden but the wait was more than worth it.

Anthony Stokes said: “It’s been an unbelievable day and an unbelievable result. The performance and effort from all the staff and everyone throughout the club meant that we deserved it today.

“We never gave in and it’s one of the highlights of my career.”

Midfielder ‘Super’ John McGinn said: “Everyone questioned our character and our bottle but to come back from 2-1 down with 15 minutes to go and win 3-2…….We must have Hibs’d it eh?

“I am delighted for the fans and everyone associated wit the club. It’s been something that’s been hanging over our heads for a lone time and we have now finally done it.

The Lord Provost Donald Wilson with Sir Tom Farmer, Alan Stubbs and Rod Petrie at the civic reception for Hibs in 2016

Winning goal-scorer David Gray said: “We are such a close bunch. we’ve said it all season. We are so disappointed not to get promoted as we believe that we were good enough to get out of this league.

“Winning the cup just puts to bed what people have been saying about bottle and not having the character. How many times have we done that this season?

“Credit to the lads and everyone involved. It’s an amazing achievement.”

The following day, after an official civic reception with the Lord Provost at the City Chambers, the party boarded the open topped bus and massive roar erupted when the squad emerged from the building.

The bus travelled to Leith Links via the High Street, North Bridge, Princes Street and Leith Walk and the delirious fans cheered every inch of the way whilst the Proclaimers’ anthem ‘Sunshine on Leith’ blared out many open windows.

Even Queen Victoria at the ‘foot of the walk’ was decked out in green and white to welcome the bus.

