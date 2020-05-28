Last Thursday the Hibs’ fans came together to celebrate the four-year anniversary of the Scottish Cup win over Ranger at Hampden with a REWIND: Time For Heroes event which raised £850 from the virtual kiosk for the Hibernian Community Foundation’s Famous Five A Day programme.

Each week, the Foundation supports local families with essential groceries and ideas to keep mentally and physically active at what has been a testing time for so many – in conjunction with partners Tesco Leith, Cash For Kids and Fare Share.

Some 295 bags of supplies have been delivered so far to help more than 400 people weekly and, with the fans’ help, the Famous Five A Day programme can go from strength to strength.

Lewis Melee, Hibernian Community Foundation’s Community Development Manager, who has been coordinating the launch of the new initiative, which aims to help families across Edinburgh and East Lothian said: “It’s great that everyone was able to come together to virtually celebrate winning the Scottish Cup all over again and even better that supporters had the chance to help out with our Famous Five A Day project.

“The coronavirus outbreak has left lots of vulnerable families worrying about providing food for their children, so we are pleased to be able to support them during these difficult times.

“The Hibernian supporters have been very supportive of our work over the years and we would be delighted to have that once more to allow us to help more families over the coming weeks.”

Fans can still donate to Hibernian Community Foundation’s Famous Five A Day programme via the club’s website.

