Hearts’ fate could be decided today when the SPFL host a meeting of the Scottish Premiership clubs.

The 12 teams will convene by video conference and are expected to agree to crown Celtic champions and relegate Hearts.

When football was suspended Celtic were 13-points clear at the top of the table having played 30-games, one more than second placed Rangers.

Ladbrokes Scottish Premiereship – Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian. Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 26/12/2019. Pic shows: Hibs’ left midfielder, Daryl Horgan, tries to break through the home defence as Hearts go down 0-2 to Hibernian in the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiereship, Edinburgh Boxing Day derby at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

At the bottom of the table, Hearts had 23-points from 30-games and were four behind Hamilton and six behind Ross County and St Mirren.

Any decision taken today would still need SPFL board approval, and no board meeting is planned until next week.

Uefa asked associations to either end their season or lay out plans to resume by 25 May. In reality there is no chance of this season finishing in Scotland considering that a number of clubs will have insufficient number of players and the cost of testing would be prohibitive.

Ann Budge has previously stated that she will look at al options available to prevent Hearts being demoted to the Championship.

