Hibs today announced a one-month extension to its Early Bird season ticket option to help provide greater flexibility for supporters and to thank them for their continued and extraordinary backing in this time of crisis.

The new deadline is Thursday 4 June at 5pm, which will coincide with the seat release date. The club will continue to monitor and keep the situation under review.

The finance option will continue to be available to supporters, over a 10-month instalment plan with the club meeting the interest costs.

Leeann Dempster, Chief Executive, said: “We have passed the 6000 season ticket mark. Given how uncertain these times are and given the uncertainty around our game, that is a heart-warming and generous response from our supporters.

“Many have said that they fully understand the uncertainties around next season but have bought to show their support for and solidarity with the club. We are grateful to all those who have felt able to buy a season ticket already or may feel able to make that commitment in the weeks to come.

“However, I need to stress again to supporters that we fully understand that not everyone feels able to buy, and the need to look after family first in these difficult times. Also, those who do decide to buy need to be fully aware that we simply do not know when or how the season will kick off at this stage.

“Events are unfolding very quickly, and it is becoming increasingly apparent that the form next season will take is unlikely to enjoy any clarity for some time. While your continued support is vital to us, and we are grateful for everything you are doing, it is important that we continue to have an open and transparent dialogue with you.”

The outcome of the current season has still to be resolved. Once there is a clear resolution, we will come back to you regarding your purchase of the current (2019-20) season ticket. Some fans have generously intimated they would not be seeking a refund. Should supporters seek a full refund for games not played, it would compound the scale of the intense financial pressures the club already faces given that the budget for the season has already been committed. Lockdown has left the club unable to raise matchday or commercial revenues, our sources of income, since mid-March and with no respite on the horizon.

However, Leeann added: “We know that everyone has individual needs and many people face real challenges and so the club will seek to deal fairly with all supporters. We are working on a range of solutions which we will outline if the season does end prematurely.”

