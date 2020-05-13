Hibs have announced their latest initiative to allow fans to relive that glorious day four years ago when club captain David Gray ended 114 years of hurt whilst also helping to boost the Hibernian Community Foundation’s ‘Famous Five A Day’ initiative – which helps support families across Edinburgh and East Lothian.

On Thursday 21 May, to mark the occasion, the club will be replaying the 3-2 win over Rangers in full on their YouTube channel at 3pm, complete with Hibs TV’s Cliff Pike’s emotionally charged commentary.

For £5 fans can buy a Rewind: Time For Heroes virtual match ticket and each supporter who does will receive a special digital photobook of the 2016 William Hill Scottish Cup Final triumph via email – packed with some rare behind-the-scenes snaps – and an exclusive wallpaper design for their phone.

The club are also giving away a copy of the sought-after match programme from the day – signed by goalscorers Anthony Stokes and Sir David Gray – for the winner of the Man of the Match raffle. It’s £5 for one ticket and £10 for five tickets with the winning ticket, chosen at random, on the night.

Fans can also take part in the usual Happy Hibee draw with tickets costing £2 a ticket and half of the proceeds up for grabs for the lucky winner.

A virtual kiosk will also boost the Hibernian Community Foundation’s ‘Famous Five A Day’ initiative – which helps support families across Edinburgh and East Lothian.

It is £2.50 for a virtual pie, £3.20 for a virtual pizza slice, £2.30 for a virtual Bovril and £1.50 for a virtual Capri Sun – with all the proceeds helping a great community cause.

Post-match, Hibs TV subscribers will be able to watch Time For Heroes – the specially-commissioned film with the best pre-match and aftermath access to all your favourites.

Existing season ticket holders can now take advantage of Hibs TV for free.

The club also want to hear supporters’ stories on social media using #TimeForHeroes.

