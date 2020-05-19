Hibs have thanked their ‘magnificent’ fans for their ‘amazing’ support since football was shut down by Government and the sport’s governing bodies in mid-March.

The season ending prematurely meant supporters have seen four home matches fewer than they should have.

So far some fans have indicated they would not be seeking a refund and the club intend to repay them by providing additional benefits such as invitations to attend a special series of open training sessions with Jack Ross and the first team.

Scottish Cup Quarter Final – Hibernian v Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 28/02/2020. Pic shows: Hibs comfortably beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle by 5 goals to 2 to in the quarter final of the Scottish Cup at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

In addition, the club have promised that they will deal fairly with all supporters wishing to have the unused portion of their ticket refunded and fans should email tickets@hibernianfc.co.uk with their season ticket client reference number(s) before 5pm on May 29.

Supporters who email us by this deadline will be refunded for the four games lost against the value they paid for their season ticket.

Supporters who purchased last year via credit or debit card, will be refunded directly on to their card.

Those who purchased by other means, or if your card is no longer valid, will need to be refunded manually.

The form next season can take will not be clear for some weeks yet and the do not know when they will be able to play matches or when they can open their doors to supporters.

Because of the uncertainty Hibs took the decision to extend their 2020-21 Season Ticket Early Bird deadline by a month until Thursday, June 4 at 5pm – which will coincide with the seat release date.

The club will continue to monitor and keep the situation under review.

The finance option will continue to be available to supporters, over a ten-month instalment plan with the club meeting the interest costs.

A statement on the club website read: “Hibernian fans have been magnificent in the support they have shown. Our fans continue to amaze and humble us.

“To every member of the Hibernian family, we say ‘thank you’ again. Be safe, please follow the advice to keep yourselves and your families healthy until we can all enjoy meeting at Easter Road again.

“GGTTH”

