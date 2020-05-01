Hibs have issued advice to fans on how to maintain mental and physical health, while looking out for others.

The club has shared a document which was initially prepared for staff with some bitesize advice and contact details for additional support.

Advice includes these tips :

Try to maintain a regular routine

Stay connected

Eat well and boost immunity

Stay active

Tell someone if you feel your mental health is worsening.

The document also highlights telephone numbers for help group such as The Samaritans, SHOUT and Breathing Space.

Performance Psychologist John Marchant explained: “In these unprecedented times, life can be scary, and our mental health impacted as a result. Rumour and speculation can fuel anxiety. Having access to good, quality information about the virus can help you feel more in control.

“If you feel like and perceive that you have more control, you’re more likely to cope with the uncontrollable challenge and change that we’re currently experiencing.

The guidelines, advice and strategies within this document are ultimately aimed to nudge, assist and encourage you into taking responsibility for your own mental health and wellbeing. This, in turn, should make managing the change more manageable.”

The full document is available on the Hibernian FC website.

