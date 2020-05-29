The Hibs’ Changing Room team have launched a brand-new virtual course – 5 Weeks – 5 Ways – to support men with their wellbeing during what is a testing time for so many.

Although they are unable to come together at Easter Road Stadium for their established and popular 12-week courses, those dedicated individuals involved with The Changing Room are undeterred.

This five-week course focuses on the theme of wellbeing, with each session encouraging participants to consider a different method for managing their own wellbeing.

By building upon the principles and themes used in The Changing Room, men are invited to come together and connect via Zoom in order to promote positive wellbeing through the power of football.

The Changing Room is inviting men to join the 5 Weeks – 5 Ways course, which will run on set afternoons and evenings over Zoom in small groups.

Each session will last for one hour and consist of an informal approach to talking football and wellbeing.

Sessions will include a football quiz, walk and talk, a wellbeing team-talk and more.

Anyone interested in joining the course or just want to know a bit more about it, please email thechangingroom@samh.org.uk.

