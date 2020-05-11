Loyal Hibs fans have rallied behind their club to provide generous financial backing during the coronavirus crisis.

An incredible 7,000 season tickets have now been sold despite the fact that no-one knows when of if football will resume this year and whether games will take place behind closed doors.

Scottish Cup Quarter Final – Hibernian v Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 28/02/2020. Pic shows: Hibs comfortably beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle by 5 goals to 2 to in the quarter final of the Scottish Cup at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

The SPFL who have signed a multi-million pound deal to show games on Sky Sport are determined that next season should start on time however some epidemiologists have predicted that playing in front of fans cannot be allowed to happen without a vaccine or other treatment is developed.

Hibs early bird discount was extended until June 4 and will be lifted on the same day seats are released from existing season ticket holders who do not wish to renew.

Supporters can buy or renew through a 10-month interest-free finance plan.

