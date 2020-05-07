Hibs are offering supporters the chance to watch re-runs of some classic matches and the chance to take part in a Happy Hibee half-time draw.

On Saturday fans can tune in to Hibs TV for a reminder of the encounter with Dundee back in August 1999.

Franck Sauzee scored twice with Dirk Lehmann and Kenny Miller also on target in a 4-3 win.

Existing season ticket holders can access Hibs TV for free and can purchase a ticket online right up until ‘kick-off’ on Saturday at 3pm – with tickets available via the club’s e-ticketing platform.

During the game a randomly generated number will be produced and the winning ticket number will bel announced at ‘half-time’ on the club’s social media channels.

The winning ticket holder will be contacted directly, so fans are advised to make sure their contact details are up to date.

The lucky winner will receive a cash prize – 50 per cent of the total ticket proceeds raised before each game.

Fans can purchase as many tickets as they like, with each one costing £2.

