Hibs have unveiled their new charcoal and purple away kit for season 2020-21.

It follows on from last month’s reveal of the home kit that players will wear next term – which quickly became the fastest-selling strip in the history of the club and was hailed by Scotland’s Minister for Public Health, Sport and Wellbeing, Joe FitzPatrick.

Both shirts convey thanks to the frontline heroes of the NHS, who are going above and beyond on a daily basis to nurse the nation through an unprecedented period.

Designed in consultation with NHS Scotland and the Scottish Government – while aimed at appreciating the efforts of the health service throughout the UK – Hibs will be working in partnership with NHS Lothian and the Hibernian Community Foundation to deliver a layer of meaningful communications, engagement and community service.

The first league home game played before a crowd will also be ‘Thank You NHS Day’ and the club will welcome hundreds of NHS staff along as our guests.

Hibs are also planning further fundraising and expect to hand over a six-figure donation by the end of the season, with a minimum of 100 tickets donated to NHS staff and other key workers for all our home matches through a ticket fund. Donations to that can be made via the club’s website.

As with the home strip, supporters will be asked to pay the sum of £5 to have the ‘Thank You NHS’ transfer applied, with all profits being donated to our local charity, Edinburgh & Lothians Health Foundation.

ELHF supports longer lives, better lived. They work in strategic partnership with NHS Lothian and other partners who share their vision and values to make a difference to people’s health and wellbeing on a local, regional and national level.

Last year they contributed over £5 million in charitable grants to health-improvement projects. As the official charity partner of NHS Lothian, their current focus is on supporting staff and patient wellbeing though their Covid-19 Rapid Response Fund.

The charcoal and purple offering is available to pre-order now, with deliveries due to be fulfilled in July.

